BlackBerry (BB) Stock Forecast: Long-Term Growth at a Reasonable Price

BlackBerry is one of the few large technology companies that focuses on the enterprise security software and services segment. As more companies boost their online presence, the demand for BlackBerry’s cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase.

Another significant area in which BlackBerry has recently increased its bets is the development of technologies for futuristic autonomous cars and EVs. Most major auto manufacturers already use BlackBerry’s QNX real-time operating system to improve the functionality of their cars. The company expanded its partnership with Baidu to capitalize on the EV revolution in China.

BlackBerry and Amazon also formed a partnership to develop BlackBerry IVY, which will be used in futuristic vehicles for data sensory.