Bill Ackman's SPAC Snags a Slice of Universal Music Group

Bill Ackman is looking to up his game. His latest partial acquisition has boosted his SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH), with a deal worth 10 percent of Universal Music Group .

How does this new Universal investment impact the market, and what can investors expect from Ackman's SPAC?

All about the Pershing-Vivendi deal leading to Ackman's Universal stake

Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY) is a French media corporation with a market cap of $40.83 billion. Among other notable roles, it's the parent company of Universal Music Group.

Universal, founded in 1934 and headquartered in Philadelphia, has been the source of numerous successes over the years. Recently, the company propelled musicians like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish into stardom. Historical rapport includes The Beatles and Nirvana.

Through his SPAC with the ticker "PSTH," Ackman acquired a 10 percent stake in Universal. This is a fraction of Universal's overall valuation of $42 billion, which means that he invested approximately $4.2 billion in the deal.

