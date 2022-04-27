Does Biden Really Have Unexplained Income? Hype or Truth, Time Will Tell

Regardless, the news is getting out there and critics, especially those on the right, are attacking Biden. Despite the Daily Mail’s issues surrounding legitimacy as a news source, the report does have something going for it. Writer Josh Boswell, formerly of The Sunday Times, was nominated for an award for new journalists. Boswell primarily publishes exclusives, many of which target Hunter Biden. The president’s son is currently under investigation for a variety of allegations including tax fraud, money laundering, and lobbying for foreign clients. This could potentially swing U.S. investigators in Biden’s direction too, although that’s yet to be seen.