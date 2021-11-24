Hunter Biden Associated With China in Purchasing Global Cobalt Mine

BHR bought out the minority shares needed to complete the acquisition for China Molybdenum, and Tenke Fungurume was purchased for $2.65 billion. However, BHR and China Molybdenum agreed in the acquisition deal that the latter would purchase BHR’s shares of the mine two years after the transaction. The mining company stuck to the agreement and purchased the shares in 2019, which left it with approximately 80 percent ownership of the Congo mine, while the mine owned the rest.