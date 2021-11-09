Federal Agents Investigate Project Veritas in Ashley Biden Diary Theft Probe

The investigation into the theft of Ashley Biden’s diary took a dramatic turn on Nov. 4, 2021, when federal agents in New York searched locations belonging to people who worked with conservative group Project Veritas , including the founder of the organization himself. An FBI spokesperson told The New York Times that agents had “performed law enforcement activity related to an ongoing investigation” at two locations—one in New York, N.Y., and another in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Two days after those searches, agents searched the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, The New York Times reported . “It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their sights for the supposed crime of doing their jobs lawfully and honestly,” O’Keefe said in a video statement on Nov. 5, reported the newspaper. “Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

The diary was one of the items stolen in a burglary last year

Source: Getty Images

In Oct. 2020, a Biden family representative reported that several items belonging to Ashley, president Joe Biden’s daughter and youngest child, had been stolen in a burglary. The Justice Department opened an investigation shortly thereafter, according to The New York Times. In a statement on Nov. 5, O’Keefe said Project Veritas had been offered the diary, had chosen not to publish it, and had turned it over to law enforcement instead, according to NBC News.

“Late last year, we were approached by tipsters claiming they had a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary,” and “the tipsters indicated that they were negotiating with a different media outlet for the payment of monies for the diary,” O'Keefe said in the statement.

“At the end of the day, we made the ethical decision that because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the diary occurred, we could not publish the diary and any part thereof.”

