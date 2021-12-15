Biden Is Appointing Record Numbers of Women and POC to Federal Courts

Joe Biden announced his tenth round of judicial nominees last month, nominating Andre B. Mathis for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Alison J. Nathan for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Both judges “are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution,” the White House said in a statement, and their nominations help ensure that courts “reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country.”