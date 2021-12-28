Jeff Bezos Buys Maui Estate for a Reported $78 Million

The New York Post also reports that Hawaii locals have mixed feelings about Bezos and Larry Ellison, the Oracle co-founder who purchased 98 percent of Lanai in 2012, moving in. “It is tough being born and raised here, seeing these real estate transactions and how it can drive up prices,” one person told the newspaper. “On the island, an average home now costs 1 million—way above what most blue-collar workers can afford, so I always struggle with that.”