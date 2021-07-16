5 Best Lumber Stocks for Investors as Prices Drop and Demand Picks Up

Over the past year, we've seen a panic over the price of chicken, used cars, and even lumber . Now, with lumber prices dipping off record highs, investors wonder if it's time to build a solid foundation of profit.

What are the best publicly traded lumber companies that are integral to the industry during this crazy time?

However, consumers haven't taken advantage of the lower price yet. While the current price per thousand board feet is $667 (much lower than the $1,686 it cost a few months ago), companies are still selling old wood. This means that it will be some time until the savings trickle down to the builder and consumer levels. Soon, experts expect the price per thousand board feet to hit as low as $350.

Now, the price of wood is on a downward spiral, with the market causing an industry correction after such strong surges.

As of May, the price of wood rose more than 250 percent in the last year. The increase contributed directly to a $24,000 price increase for new home builds.

Chop your way into the lumber industry with these five stocks

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is a big lumber player. Shares rose 62 percent from the beginning of the year through May 6 before dropping off about 20 percent in the months since. The long-term upward trajectory is likely given the stock's historical performance.

REIT company Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) rose more modestly at a rate of 19.54 percent during the same period before dropping off 11.63 percent. The fact that the company is a REIT puts it in a unique position in the lumber industry.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw 27.32 percent growth during the same period, but unlike its competitors, it has gained another 1.03 percent since then. The Florida-based lumber company is also a REIT, which makes it a potentially lucrative investment.

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) offers built-in diversity, which is something that individual stocks can't provide. The shares are up 9.44 percent YTD with moderate volatility over the stock's lengthy market history.

