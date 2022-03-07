What Actor Ben McKenzie Thinks About Crypto

What Actor Ben McKenzie Thinks About CryptoBy Anuradha Garg
Mar. 7 2022, Published 7:12 a.m. ET
Actor Ben McKenzie has been making news, and not just for his Hollywood roles. Sharing his skepticism of the growing cryptocurrency market, he has partnered with author and journalist Jacob Silverman on a series of articles about crypto. They're now expanding it into a book, Easy Money, which has been acquired by Abrams Press. What are Ben McKenzie’s views on crypto?
Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan is an American actor, writer, and director. He's known for playing Ryan Atwood on the Fox series The O.C., Ben Sherman on NBC/TNT crime drama Southland, and James Gordon on Fox's Gotham. He's also appeared in several films, including Junebug (2005), 88 Minutes (2007), and Line of Duty (2019).
Ben McKenzie’s personal life
McKenzie was born to a family of artists, with his mother being a prize-winning poet and his uncle an award-winning playwright. He went to St. Andrew's Episcopal School, where he played flag football with Drew Brees, and has a degree in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.
On June 2, 2017, he married his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin. They have a daughter, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.
Ben McKenzie on crypto
Celebrities have been endorsing cryptocurrencies. Matt Damon, for example, appeared in a global ad spot for crypto.com last year, and Mila Kunis has launched an animated NFT project. Kim Kardashian promoted EthereumMax via an Instagram story.
McKenzie has been skeptical, though, and after learning about the Justice Department’s probe into Tether, he contacted Jacob Silverman, who had written a crypto-critical piece, “Even Donald Trump Knows Bitcoin Is a Scam.” McKenzie believes celebrities shouldn't be pushing people toward such a risky investment.
There have been several cryptocurrency scams and rug pulls, and cryptos tend to be extremely volatile. People should really be investing only as much as they can afford to lose.
Ben McKenzie's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben McKenzie’s net worth is $13 million. He owns a 1,524-square-foot condo in New York City, for which he paid $2.4 million. In 2015, he sold his home in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles for $1.9 million.