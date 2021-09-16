Stefan Qin Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Crypto Scam

Qin became so woven into his own lies and deception that he attempted to steal assets from VQR to pay off investors from Virgil Sigma. Found lying about the overall location, value, and status of the investment capital, Qin falsified documents both reflecting illegitimate account statements and tax documents.

In December of 2020 reality came knocking for Qin when clients started asking for their redemptions. Qin demanded that the "Head Trader" at VQR diminish all trading positions at VQR and transfer a substantial portion of the funds to him so that he could use that money to pay off these redemptions. After failing to meet redemption requests from investors and clients, the Virgil Sigma fund and VQR have ceased operations. The liquidation and distribution of assets are being handled by the court with Qin ordered to forfeit $54,793,532.