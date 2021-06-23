Get FRX Stock Before the Beachbody Merger for a Bargain

Beachbody stock has the potential to climb higher, thanks to the fitness company’s strong growth prospects. The global online fitness market, valued at $6 billion in 2019, is set to reach $59.2 billion in value by 2027, according to Allied Market Research estimates . The subscription-based at-home fitness market has grown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beachbody expects revenue of $1.1 billion in 2021 and foresees that rising 33 percent year-over-year to $1.5 billion in 2022. Between 2020 and 2025, Beachbody expects its revenue to grow 30 percent compounded annually. The company also forecasts that five out of six years will be adjusted EBITDA–positive. Beachbody foresees adjusted EBITDA of $532 million in 2025. The fitness company is targeting 10.9 million digital subscriptions by 2025, compared with 2.6 million in 2020.