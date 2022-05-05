Weed Vending Machines Could Boost the Cannabis Market, Aren't Legal Everywhere

According to CannaCon, cannabis vending machines are legal in Colorado, Oregon, California, Massachusetts, and Florida. THC vending machines are typically allowed near dispensaries that sell recreational and medicinal cannabis. However, even if you own a dispensary, there may be local laws that prevent the sale of it in a machine. If you have a license to sell cannabis products, it’s best to check with the state and county offices to see if you are permitted to place that type of vending machine in the area you have in mind.