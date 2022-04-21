A Vending Machine Is One of the Most Underrated Business Ventures

The number of items a machine can hold will depend on what kind it is, but they can usually hold at least 30 products, while some can hold up to 60 products. A 30-pack of chips from Costco can cost around $20, which is about 65 cents per bag, which saves you a lot of money. However, keep in mind that these prices fluctuate. When inflation causes the prices of consumer goods to increase, expect to pay more for your inventory.