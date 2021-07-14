Which Marijuana Stocks Are Popular on Reddit?

Unlike other marijuana companies, GW Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development of new therapeutic options derived from cannabinoids. Its leading product, Epidiolex, is a refined form of cannabidiol developed to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Epidiolex is also the first marijuana-related drug to receive FDA approval. Epidiolex is a driving force behind the company’s YoY growth, generating $117.7 million in net sales in the second quarter of 2020.