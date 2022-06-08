3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details
Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
Many families have fallen into financial hardship amid soaring prices of food, gas, and other items people need at home. Among the groups of people struggling right now are retirees who depend on social security benefits. The good news is that a number of states have come up with relief programs to cushion vulnerable residents from economic hardship.
Who's getting a stimulus check in June?
At least three states are sending out relief payments to residents in June. Maine is mailing $850 checks to low-income residents. You need to have filed your 2021 state income tax to be eligible for the payment. If you haven’t done that already, the state has extended the filing deadline to October 31. If you meet the deadline, your stimulus check will be there waiting for you.
Maine plans to spend nearly $730 million on the relief payment, with the money coming from the state’s budget surplus. The assistance targets households making between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on whether a person is filing single or a couple filing jointly. You can use the money however you wish, including for groceries or gas expenses. Maine residents can also seek up to $1,400 in various tax rebates.
Massachusetts is giving $500 relief checks to low-income residents. The payments targets 300,000 people with household incomes of up to $79,500. You need to have filed your state tax returns to be eligible for the stimulus payment.
In New Mexico, $250 and $500 stimulus checks are going out to residents. More relief checks are expected to go out in the coming months. The $250 check is for those filing single and the $500 check is for joint filers.
Other states are focusing on relief programs.
A number of other states are also working on relief programs for residents disappointed by the lack of a fourth stimulus check from the federal government. Pennsylvania, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, and Hawaii are the other states where residents could receive relief checks in the coming months.
There's a program that can help homeowners struggling with mortgage payments or property tax. The Home Assistant Fund has almost $10 billion and you can get up to $80,000 to avoid foreclosure and pay for repairs and utility services.