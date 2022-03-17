Not All NFTs Are a Scam — But There Are Definitely Bad Apples

However, most NFTs are valued based on speculative prices. This isn't different from the traditional art and collectible transaction values you’ll see over the decades. Still, it’s a risk that investors should be aware of. The number of Ether (ETH) or other crypto tokens you buy your NFT for today may not match up with its value down the line. You’ll have to consider two things. First, there’s the value of the NFT and any associated work on its own, plus the value of the cryptocurrency it trades with.