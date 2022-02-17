Cardano Stake Pools Are Popular Among Investors — Are They Safe?

In crypto staking, the more you lock up, the more rewards you might earn. The Cardano network supports both public and private stake pools. If you choose to go alone, it's a private staking pool.

A private pool is like a sole proprietor business. You bring your own funds and you’re also responsible for running the operation. The best part is that you keep all the profit. The problem is that you might not have sufficient funds to meet the cost of running the enterprise or acquire the machines that meet the system requirements.