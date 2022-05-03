Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Could Make Sense in Some Scenarios

An adjustable-rate mortgage, a variable-rate mortgage, or a floating mortgage is a home loan that comes with variable interest rates that keep changing based on market conditions. To start with, adjustable-rate mortgages usually have lower interest rates than fixed-rate mortgages. However, over time, the interest rate will fluctuate on a yearly or even a monthly basis. Based on the prevailing interest rates in the market, they could be more or less expensive than fixed-rate mortgages. However, there's a cap that limits the amount by which the rates and payments can change.