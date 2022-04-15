How to Get a Lower Monthly Mortgage Payment

If you bought a house with less than 20 percent of the money down, you probably have to pay something called private mortgage insurance (PMI). You can eliminate PMI without refinancing. All you have to do is pay off at least 22 percent of the home’s equity and it will fall off a conventional home loan.

If you have an FHA or USDA loan, you will need to refinance to get rid of PMI and reduce your monthly mortgage payments.