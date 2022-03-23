How to Buy Aptos Crypto — Investors Expect High-Profile Launch

How to Buy Aptos Crypto — Investors Expect High-Profile LaunchBy Ruchi Gupta
Mar. 23 2022, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
After raising $200 million to expand its team and support projects, the Aptos blockchain looks set for a high-profile launch. Investors are already asking how to buy the crypto as they seek exposure to what could be the next Ethereum. How can investors buy Aptos crypto and is it a good investment?
A major lesson that investors have learned from Bitcoin and Ethereum is that timing is important in crypto investing. If you look back, early Bitcoin and Ethereum investors have been able to turn investments as little as $1,000 into millions. As a result, many investors are seeking early exposure to crypto projects that look promising. Many investors are talking about Aptos right now.
What is Aptos crypto?
The team behind Aptos is building an Ethereum-type blockchain that decentralized apps or dapps can be built atop. In addition to Ethereum, the other major programmable blockchains that can host dapps include Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot.
Although it may appear that Aptos will challenge existing blockchains, the team behind it actually says the different blockchains can complement one another. The project’s goal is to give developers a platform where they can build apps that address the world’s problems.
How is Aptos crypto related to Facebook?
For years, Facebook attempted to create its own cryptocurrency that people and businesses could use for payments across its network and beyond. It persuaded some of the world’s biggest companies such as Visa, PayPal, and Vodafone to join its crypto efforts.
Facebook’s crypto project initially went by the name Libra but was rebranded to Diem. Facebook, led by Mark Zuckerberg, started to work on the crypto project before it was rebranded to Meta Platforms. Building the metaverse is a top priority for the company.
Despite Meta’s deep pockets and the backing of some of the globe’s most innovative companies, Diem didn’t see the light of day. The project got a mostly hostile regulatory reception. Many central banks feared that a Facebook-run stablecoin could destabilize the global financial system.
After Meta disbanded its Diem team, many developers who worked on the project went on to launch their own crypto projects. Aptos is one of them. The Aptos is led by CEO Mo Shaikh and CTO Avery Ching, both who were deeply involved in Meta’s crypto project. They’re bringing that expertise to Aptos.
Is Aptos crypto a good investment?
In March 2022, Aptos raised $200 million from a group of high-profile crypto investors. The Aptos funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that has invested in many crypto startups. The funding also included the participation of Tiger Global, Three Arrows Capital, Multicoin Capital, and Coinbase. Katie Haun, a star crypto investor who was previously with Andreessen Horowitz before branching out on her own, also joined the Aptos funding.
Aptos plans to use the money raised to expand its team and support projects building on its platform. Aptos aims to be the ideal blockchain for launching DeFi, NFT, and Web 3.0 projects. It’s worth pointing out that Web 3.0 cryptos have become a favorite for Andreessen Horowitz, even to the point of the firm’s executives clashing with Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.
How can investors buy Aptos crypto?
The Aptos blockchain is scheduled to launch sometime between July and September 2022. But the team hasn’t disclosed when Aptos’ native cryptocurrency will be released. The Aptos token could be released ahead of the blockchain launch, during the launch, or after the launch.
When the Aptos crypto arrives, investors should be able to trade it like Ethereum’s Ether, Solana’s SOL, or Cardano’s ADA. With Coinbase and FTX joining as Aptos investors, these major exchanges should support the project’s crypto token.