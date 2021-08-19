Is ANKR a Good Bargain Yet at 60% Below Its Peak?

ANKR has seen ups and downs since its debut. The crypto has a track record of handsomely rewarding brave investors who buy the dip. In Mar. 2020, for instance, ANKR plunged to what persists as its all-time low. Investors who bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 13,000 percent. Therefore, it may only be a matter of time before Ankr rebounds as bargain seekers rush to accumulate it.