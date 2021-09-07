The Guinea Coup Has Made Alcoa’s (AA) Stock Even Rosier

Usually, political developments in a West African country don't mean much for U.S. investors. However, after a coup in Guinea, the world’s largest producer of bauxite, bauxite and aluminum prices are rising. Bauxite is a raw material used for aluminum production. Are Alcoa and other aluminum stocks a good buy after the coup in Guinea?

Alcoa, an integrated aluminum producer with bauxite mines, aluminum refineries, and aluminum smelting operations, is among the world's largest bauxite producers. It has a strong position on the global cost curve.

Bauxite prices rise after Guinea coup

While Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya has lifted the curfew in mining areas and the new leadership has maintained that mining operations won’t be impacted, bauxite prices have risen. According to Berenberg, Guinea ships a quarter of the world's bauxite, and is the top bauxite exporter to China.

While China is the largest producer of most finished metals, such as steel and aluminum, it's also the largest importer of the raw materials that go into these metals' production, such as iron ore and bauxite.

Guinea bauxite industry specialist Bob Adam doesn't expect the coup to impact Guinea’s bauxite imports, at least not in the short term. Adam believes that “any incoming government will want to make sure that it doesn't jeopardise future earnings and investment.” This is a strong point, as the cash-starved nation could capture the attention of the likes of the Taliban with its vast, undiscovered mining assets.

