Alcoa Stock Will Likely Rally More, Looks Like a Good Buy Now

Alcoa released its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 on July 15 after the markets closed. The company’s earnings were better than expected on both the top line and the bottom line. Should you buy Alcoa stock now after the earnings beat or wait for better prices?

AA stock was trading marginally higher in the premarket on July 16. The stock is now down over 22 percent from the 52-week highs and is in a bear market territory. Most other metals and mining plays including steel and copper producers have come off their 2021 highs.

Aluminum prices have fallen slightly from their recent highs, which has taken a toll on aluminum producers' stock prices. In general, investors have been wary of metal stocks amid fears that prices might have peaked and are headed down.

Alcoa Q2 earnings beat the estimates

Alcoa’s second-quarter earnings sound reassuring. The company reported revenues of $2.83 billion in the quarter, which was ahead of the $2.65 billion that analysts were expecting. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also increased 19 percent compared to the first quarter. Alcoa increased its shipment guidance for the year.

The second quarter was a record quarter for Alcoa in terms of net income since it was listed as a separate company in 2016. The company is also progressing well on its plans and its adjusted net debt was $2.1 billion at the end of June, which is towards the lower end of its targeted range of $2 billion–$2.5 billion.

Alcoa $AA announced earnings this afternoon. GAAP earnings per share increased 7550% year-over-year to $1.49, easily beating consensus estimate of $1.34. The stock was up in after-market trading. — Matthew Lennig (@MatthewLennig) July 15, 2021

