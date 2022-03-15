Genies Co-founder Akash Nigam Has Built His Net Worth With Avatars

College dropout Akash Nigam, 29, founded the popular avatar company Genies in 2017 with co-founder Evan Rosenbaum. Genies uses the same proprietary technology Nigam and Rosenbaum used in a previous start-up, Blend. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B use Genies to create avatars for themselves.

Education: University of Michigan (attended 2010–2014 before dropping out).