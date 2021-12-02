Bob Iger Is Leaving Disney After 15 Years, Susan Arnold Will Take Over

“I’m not gonna sit around the house binge-watching television shows,” Iger told Fleischmann. “And so I will figure it out, but I am not going to figure it out while I’m still at Disney and I’m not going to over-commit so that by the time I get out, I won’t have any freedom either. … I’d like a little bit more leisure time in my life. And I’d like more adventure, whatever that is.”