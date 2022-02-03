Arcellx Sets IPO Terms: Should You Buy ACLX Stock?

The U.S. IPO markets have had a slow start in 2022. The U.S. IPO market had a record year in 2021 in terms of the number of listings and the total money raised. Apart from the traditional IPO boom, there was a flurry of SPACs as well. However, beneath the “record” lies the dismal performance of newly listed companies, which is also reflected in the price action of the Renaissance IPO ETF.