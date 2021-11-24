Aave's Outlook for 2030: Huge Potential in the DeFi Lending Space

Aave has seen extreme volatility in 2021. At one point in May, the token was up nearly 650 percent, but the following month it fell hard. Currently, it's trading up by 230 percent on a YTD basis. Recently, most cryptos have been falling. Aave has also seen a decline of nearly 15 percent in the last nine trading days alone. Amid Aave’s recent and overall volatility, investors want to know more about Aave’s long-term price prediction, including its 2030 forecast.