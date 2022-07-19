Will Biden Postpone Student Loan Repayment or Forgive Them Completely?

Per Forbes, other options are on the table for Biden too including the LOAN Act and the Zero-Percent Student Loan Refinancing Act. The LOAN Act proposes the following:

Zero interest rate on federal loans

A single (non-compounding) fee over the loan life

The fee will be 20 percent of the principal for undergrad and 35 percent for PLUS loans

Enrollment in income-driven repayment

The Zero-Percent Student Loan Refinancing Act offers refinancing at 0 percent. Those with direct loans are automatically refinanced.