The Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Print Has Much Wider Implications

The U.S. saw a fresh four-decade high inflation print in June, which came in at 9.1 percent. This was also hotter than the 8.8 percent estimate. What was even more worrying for economists and consumers was that the narrative that inflation was peaking may not be holding well. The price level rose by 8.3 percent and 8.9 percent in April and May, respectively. Now, everybody wants to know what does 9.1 percent inflation mean?