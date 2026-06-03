Inside Scott Pelley Net Worth, Plus A Look at His '60 Minutes' Earnings Scott Pelley has a net worth well into the millions, and that’s thanks to his '60 Minutes' salary, which reportedly peaked at $7 million at one point. By Jennifer Farrington June 3 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

American TV journalist and news anchor Scott Pelley spent a significant portion of his career with CBS, joining the network in 1989 and working his way up the ladder. He eventually landed the role of correspondent on the popular 60 Minutes and remained in that capacity for 22 years.

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Given his tenure, it’s safe to assume much of Scott’s net worth was accumulated while at the network. Speaking of which, his time at CBS came to an abrupt end in early June 2026 after he was fired. His less-than-amicable departure from CBS has led many to question just how much he’s worth and what he was earning in his role on 60 Minutes. So, let’s dive in!

What is Scott Pelley's net worth?

Scott Pelley’s net worth stands at an impressive $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which reflects just how much he was earning during his time at CBS. And that might be because he’s considered “one of the most experienced and awarded journalists today,” per his CBS bio.

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Scott joined the network back in 1989 as a reporter in New York. Over the years, he covered major events like Hurricane Andrew, the Branch Davidian raid, and multiple NASA shuttle missions. Later, he covered the 1992 presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Ross Perot, per CBS News, and went on to serve as chief White House correspondent from 1997 to 1999.

Scott Pelley American TV journalist and news anchor Net worth: $18 million Scott Pelley is widely known for being CBS’s 60 Minutes correspondent, but he’s also a published author and previously worked as managing editor of the CBS Evening News, a role he took on in 2011. In June 2026, Scott was let go from CBS over discrepancies he was having with new management. Birthdate: July 28, 1957 Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas Education: Texas Tech University Spouse: Jane Boone Kids: 2

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By 2004, he moved into his role as correspondent for 60 Minutes, a position he would hold for two decades before being fired. Over the course of his career, Scott acquired quite the collection of awards, including 51 Emmy Awards and three George Foster Peabody Awards. Not to mention, he’s had many notable moments, like reporting from the World Trade Center when the North Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001 during the terrorist attacks.

Launching the paperback of TWT today! I’m grateful for the 4.6 rating from Amazon reviewers. The hardback hit Amazon’s top 10 on the history/memoir list. There’s no Democracy without journalism! pic.twitter.com/IK0VWkHOdv — Scott Pelley (@ScottPelley) May 4, 2021

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But it’s not surprising that Scott’s career at CBS was so lengthy. He was good at what he did, and it was a passion of his to be a journalist and reporter. According to his CBS News bio, he officially embarked on his career in journalism at the age of 15 when he worked as a copy boy for the Lubbock, Texas Avalanche-Journal newspaper.

I met my hero, war correspondent, Ernie Pyle, at Indiana University. I was there to help open the new Arnolt Center for Investigative Reporting. If you’re studying journalism, check out Pyle’s “The Death of Captain Waskow.” It’s all you need to know about combat reporting. pic.twitter.com/WjeBj8BEPO — Scott Pelley (@ScottPelley) September 11, 2019

What was Scott Pelley's '60 Minutes' salary?