Al Roker Has Been on ‘Today’ for Decades — Here’s What He Makes Al Roker has been on the 'Today' show for years, which might naturally lead you to wonder how much NBC is paying him to stay with the show. By Joseph-Allen April 20 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Through all the ups and downs of Today over the last 30 years, meteorologist and co-host Al Roker has been a constant with the show. Al has become one of the most beloved men in daytime news over that time, and even has a catchphrase that many are familiar with.

Article continues below advertisement

Given the length of Al's tenure with the Today show, many naturally wanted to know how much NBCUniversal is paying him at this point in his career. Here's what we know about his salary.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Al Roker's salary?

Al is reportedly making $10 million a year for his work on Today. His most recent contract with NBC was five years for $50 million, which is how we arrived at the $10 million number. Of course, Al also supplements his income from year to year with projects outside of Today, ranging from books to Broadway shows. Regardless, though, that base salary means that Al is living a very comfortable life. With that salary, it's no surprise Al's net worth is estimated at $70 million.

How long has Al Roker been on the 'Today' show?

Al is now the longest-tenured member of the regular Today show roster by far, having first joined the show all the way back in 1996. Al had a long career before joining Today as well, including hosting his own talk show on CNBC known as The Al Roker Show, and he was also tapped as the weather person for the weekend edition of Today before he replaced Willie Scott, who retired the same year Al took over, as the show's main meteorologist.

Article continues below advertisement

This is an amazing piece of old-school New York footage.



Local NBC news after the Mets won the 1986 World Series.



Chuck Scarborough. Sue Simmons. Al Roker. Len Berman. And a bunch of absolutely HAMMERED Mets players. pic.twitter.com/NS4f1f8KHH — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 16, 2026 Source: X/@JimmyTraina

During his 30 years with the show, Al has been the steadiest presence, and while he started out as the show's weatherman, he eventually became a co-host in his own right, interviewing guests during the later hours of the show and filming segments out in the world that had little to do with weather.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Al Roker a meteorologist?

Given that much of what Al does on Today has little to do with the weather, it's only natural to wonder whether Al is actually a meteorologist or just a charismatic guy who reads the weather on TV. Rest assured, though, that before he was a nationally known meteorologist, he was working in weather for WTVH in Syracuse, New York, from 1974 until 1976, and then moved to Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

He then worked at NBC’s Cleveland affiliate, WKYC, which gave him the opportunity to sub in for a national weatherman. His friendship with comedian David Letterman, who sometimes interrupted his WKYC broadcasts, eventually gave him enough national recognition to earn the Today job.