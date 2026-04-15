Cryptocurrency King Adam Back's Net Worth Stems From His Decades of Work in Bitcoin Adam Back might be the man who invented Bitcoin, but many want to know what that might mean about the long-time crypto advocate's net worth. By Joseph-Allen April 15 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

For almost all of its history, the mystery around who exactly created Bitcoin has been part of discussions about the hugely successful cryptocurrency. Now, following an investigation by The New York Times, it seems like we might have an answer. The investigation suggested that Adam Back, a person who works in cryptocurrency, is also Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous man who invented cryptocurrency.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Satoshi's real identity might have been uncovered, many wanted to know more about what Adam Back's net worth is. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

What is Adam Back's net worth?

Adam Back's publicly reported net worth is between $50 and $100 million. That net worth stems largely from his work as co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, a company that provides digital infrastructure and support for cryptocurrencies. Adam has been working in the world of cryptocurrencies for decades, and he has long been one of the potential candidates for the person behind Bitcoin.

Adam Back CEO, Blockstream Net worth: $100 Million Adam Back is a cryptographer and computer scientist who is best known for his long-running ties to cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. He is the CEO of Blockstream, a company that provides support for cryptocurrency. The New York Times published a long, investigative story suggesting he is also the man who invented Bitcoin. Birthdate: July 1970 Birthplace: London, England, UK Birth Name: Adam Back Education: University of Exeter (PhD)

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Back's net worth could be much higher because of Bitcoin.

It's worth noting that Adam has continuously denied being the man behind Bitcoin, and it seems like there is no absolutely definitive proof that he was. The evidence the Times published relied on analysis of both his and Satoshi's writings, and seems pretty definitive, but we cannot prove that Adam is the man behind Bitcoin. If he is, though, his net worth could be substantially higher than what's been publicly reported.

The New York Times claims Adam Back is Satoshi Nakamoto.



Here is what Adam said when I directly asked him about being bitcoin’s creator. pic.twitter.com/fcAVannI6B — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) April 8, 2026 Source: X/@APompliano

Article continues below advertisement

Satoshi reportedly holdings 1.1 million Bitcoins, which at their price on April 15, 2026, would make him worth $82.5 billion. It seems unlikely that the person behind Bitcoin is ever going to sell those coins, and if they did, it would cause a collapse in the market as a whole. What this makes clear, though, is that if Adam is Satoshi, then he is in fact one of the wealthiest people in the entire world, even if he can't use much of that wealth without revealing his identity.

Because the person behind Satoshi seems determined to remain anonymous, and has done so for more than 17 years, it seems unlikely that that person will ever cash out on their investments, and Adam is doing just fine even without selling his Bitcoin reserves.