Inside Bill Pulte’s Net Worth — Did He Inherit His Wealth or Build It Himself? Bill Pulte has a massive net worth thanks to his investment firm Pulte Capital Partners LLC and his various business roles. By Jennifer Farrington June 2 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

American businessman Bill Pulte has hit some pretty impressive milestones in his career over the last few decades. In 2011, he founded Pulte Capital Partners LLC, though it could be argued he got a head start after his grandfather, William Pulte, founded one of the largest construction companies to date, Pulte Homes, in 1956.

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He’s also taken on roles as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In these positions, Pulte has been given the opportunity to oversee trillions of dollars, and in carrying out his duties, he caught the attention of President Donald Trump. In June 2026, Trump appointed Pulte as the acting director of National Intelligence. So you’re probably guessing Pulte is one wealthy man, right? Well, let’s dive into his net worth and see.

What is Bill Pulte's net worth?

Businessman Bill Pulte has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though he may be worth much more. In February 2025, his net worth was recorded at around $200 million per Politico, based on information included in a financial disclosure form.

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In that disclosure, he apparently collected over $286,000 just from Pulte Capital Partners LLC, his investment firm. He also collected at least $1 million in dividends paid out from multiple companies, including several air conditioning companies. He also has a ton of cash invested in various companies owned by MrBeast. At the time the financial disclosure was released, his holdings were at least $5 million.

Bill Pulte Businessman, Director of National Intelligence Net worth: $100 million Bill Pulte is the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, a role he assumed in March 2025, and was appointed director of National Intelligence in June 2026. Birthdate: May 28, 1988 Birthplace: Boynton Beach, Fla. Education: Northwestern University Spouse: Diana Pulte Kids: 1

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And he’s able to do this thanks to the various roles he holds. As mentioned, Bill founded his investment firm in 2011 and was appointed director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in March 2019. That same year, he also took on the role of chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

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While it’s plausible to assume Pulte has earned a substantial amount of money through companies and investments, many wonder if he inherited any wealth from his family’s construction business or other ventures they may have been involved with. And it seems as though he may have.

According to a lawsuit, per Wikipedia, after Pulte’s grandfather died in 2018, the younger Pulte was reportedly awarded an inheritance. It’s not clear if that refers to Pulte’s father or Bill Pulte himself, but it’s safe to assume he received something following his grandfather’s death.

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Donald Trump appointed Bill Pulte as the Director of National Intelligence in June 2026.

From all of his success and accomplishments, Pulte was recognized by Trump in June 2026 by appointing him as the acting director of National Intelligence. Trump announced the news in a Truth Social post, writing, “I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”