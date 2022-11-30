Paige Renee Spiranac’s Skills and Beauty Helped Her Amass a Fortune

In December 2018, Philip Stein Watches named Spiranac a brand ambassador for the company. She has also signed deals with Mizzen + Main and more recently, on Nov. 29, 2022, she partnered with eyewear brand Tomahawk Shades.

Between her golfing career, working as a golf instructor, and her social media presence, Spiranac has managed to grow her net worth to an estimated $3.1 million. And her net worth will likely continue to increase.