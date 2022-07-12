DOJ Investigates PGA Amid LIV Golf Controversy, Lawsuits Are Possible

While the DOJ investigation has yet to evolve into lawsuit stature, such an outcome could occur. Perhaps more likely is the prospect that suspended players will file their own lawsuits. Monahan expects this, stating that the PGA’s policies will withstand any lawsuit that comes its way. Naturally, that isn't for Monahan to decide, though widespread suspensions for players competing in LIV Golf tournaments from other non-PGA organizations suggest the golf ball could potentially remain in the PGA’s court.