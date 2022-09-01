Representative-Elect Mary Peltola Has Modest Net Worth, Wins Special Election

Mary Peltola is a member-elect to the U.S. House of Representatives for Alaska’s at-large district. She defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in the special election to complete Don Young’s term after his death in May 2022. She is the head of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and previously served in the Alaska House of Representatives.

Birthdate: August 31, 1973

Birthplace: Anchorage, Alaska

Education: Attended University of Northern Colorado, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Southeast, and University of Alaska Anchorage

Former Spouses: Jonathan Kapsner, Joe Nelson

Current Spouse: Gene Peltola

Children: 4