The Details on Former Trump Spokesperson Katrina Pierson

Katrina Pierson is best known as the former communications director for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. She has been a staunch defender of Trump and helped organize a rally prior to the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6, 2021. Pierson has provided testimony in the hearings of the Jan. 6 committee.

Birthdate: July 20, 1976

Birthplace: Kansas

Education: BS, University of Texas at Dallas; Associate’s degree from Kilgore College

Children: 1