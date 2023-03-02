Home > Net Worth Source: Twitter/@jodyglidden Jody Glidden's Net Worth Is in the Millions Thanks to Introhive By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 2 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Jody Glidden might not be a household name yet, but his work in the tech realm with his cloud-based firm Introhive has brought him plenty of wealth. He's also in the limelight as the reported love interest of Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein. Here's what to know about Jody Glidden's net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

According to his company's online bio, Glidden started Introhive in order to "help companies get their CRM data in order." The goal was to assist companies in navigating their data and knowing how to use it effectively.

Source: Twitter/@jodyglidden Jody Glidden is the head of Introhive.

Article continues below advertisement

Jody Glidden CEO, Introhive Net worth: $10 million Jody Glidden is best known as the founder and chief executive of Introhive. The company has been featured on Deloitte's 50 fastest growing companies for four years running. The company initially focused on helping companies "clean up" their data and now has moved into AI-powered solutions for businesses. Glidden is also dating reality television star Lisa Hochstein, of Real Housewives of Miami, as she moves through a contentious divorce. Birthdate: September 1973 Birthplace: Canada Education: University of New Brunswick; Harvard University Girlfriend: Lisa Hochstein Children: 1 daughter

How did Jody Glidden make his money?

Primarily, Glidden's wealth has come about through his successful tech career and entrepreneurship. He's the founder and chief executive of Introhive. In 2012, he launched Introhive as a solution for companies looking to better manage their data. Now, according to its LinkedIn profile, Introhive is among the top 10 fastest growing tech companies in Deloitte's Fast 50 Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Introhive is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) business earning tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue, according to a recent podcast interview with Glidden. The company has reportedly raised about $135 million and is on track to make $100 million ARR within two to three years.

Source: Introhive Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

What did Jody Glidden do before starting Introhive?

Legitnetworth reports that Glidden first taught at a technology college in their software department. He began delving into building software and programming technology. In 1996, he worked at Scholars.com as a product and engineering leader. That company was acquired by CBT Systems a few years later.

Article continues below advertisement

After leaving CBT Systems, Glidden founded another company, icGlobal, and served as its chief executive. He later became a director at SmartForce. Then in 2005, he joined Chalk Media as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. From there, around 2011 and 2012 he began conceptualizing Introhive.

Article continues below advertisement

What successes has Introhive experienced thus far?

Several reports claim the company is on track to reach $100 million in ARR within a few years. In 2014, the company was named to the Globe and Mail Top 5 Atlantic Canadian Companies to Watch. 2019: #9 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 List

2020: certified a Great Place to Work; Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500; MarTech Breakthrough Award for CRM Software Innovation

2021: named to Best Workplaces for Women; Best Workplaces for Startup; Best Workplaces for Youth by Great Place to Work Canada

Source: Getty Images Lisa Hochstein, who is currently in a relationship with Jody Glidden.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jody Glidden's current romantic partner?

Celebrity news fans were excited, perhaps, to learn that Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein had confirmed her relationship with Jody Glidden. As US Magazine reported, she confirmed the relationship, saying, "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm dating this guy." She added that he "wants to motivate me to do better, be my best."

Glidden is of particular interest to fans of the Real Housewives franchise, given that Lisa has been going through a very public divorce from her husband, Lenny Hochstein. During divorce proceedings in 2022, Lisa claimed her husband had restricted her credit card access, leaving her unable to pay for necessities.

Does Jody Glidden have any children?