Get to Know the Man in Elon Musk Trusted to Control Billions in Charitable Gifts

Billionaire Elon Musk has endured plenty of criticism for how charitable he is (or rather isn't) considering he is currently the wealthiest human being on planet Earth. But the Tesla CEO does indeed have a charitable foundation, where one of the most influential figures in determining what causes receive funds was, until recently, former professional poker player Igor Kurganov.

While nowhere near as wealthy as Musk — not many people are — Kurganov has an impressive net worth from his poker winnings, but some in Musk's inner circle questioned what qualifications he had to hold such influence over the SpaceX founder's charitable organization.