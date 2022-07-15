How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?
Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
Rumor is Errol Musk owned an emerald mine.
Errol built his wealth as a prominent electromechanical engineer and entrepreneur in South Africa, reports The South African. His net worth is estimated to be about $2 million.
Errol Musk
Engineer
Net worth: $2 Million
Errol Musk is the father of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. His first wife was Elon's mother Maye Musk. Errol has been estranged from his famous son Elon since before the scandal.
Age: 76
Native country: South Africa
Children: 7 (that he knows of)
In 2018, Errol told Business Insider South Africa that he was half owner of an emerald mine in Zambia, but Elon disputes that information.
“He didn’t own an emerald mine & I worked my way through college, ending up ~$100k in student debt,” Elon Musk tweeted in 2019. “I couldn’t even afford a 2nd PC at Zip2, so programmed at night & the website only worked during the day. Where is this bs coming from?”
Errol Musk had two children with his stepdaughter.
The Sun reported July 13 that Errol Musk, 76, claims he and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, had a baby girl together in 2019. The couple also has a 5-year-old son.
Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol’s second wife, Heide Bezuidenhout. Errol apparently has a thing for younger women. Heide was 20 years younger than Errol when the two married, the Sun reports.
Jana was reportedly only 4 years old when Errol married her mother. Heide and Errol were married for 18 years and had two children together. The couple split when Jana became pregnant with Errol’s baby in 2017.
Elon went “berserk” when he learned about Errol and his stepsister.
The scandal further estranged Errol from his children, including Elon, who reportedly went “berserk” when he found out that his father had impregnated his stepsister. Elon is the oldest of three children Errol had with his first wife, Maye Musk. Errol and Maye were married from 1970 to 1979.
Elon called his father a “terrible human being.”
Elon isn’t a fan of his father, whom he called “evil” and a “terrible human being” in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. After Errol and Maye split up, Elon went to live with his father while his siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, stayed with their mother, Rolling Stone reports.
“I was sad for my father. But I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was,” Elon told Rolling Stone. “You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”
Elon and his father seem to share the same opinions on procreation.
However, it seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to procreation. Errol has seven children (whom he knows of), less than the world’s richest man, whose count is now up to 10. Last week, Elon confirmed reports that he was the father of twins born to Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.
Both Errol and Elon have commented about their reproductive rights to father numerous children. After news that Elon was the father of Zilis’s twins, the billionaire tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
When asked about having more children, Errol Musk told the Sun, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”
Other women claim Errol Musk is the father of their babies.
There’s a possibility that more little Musks are running around somewhere. Errol told the Sun that at least six women claim to have given birth to his child.
"There was a period in Johannesburg in the '80s that I was going out with different women every night. I had plenty of dates. So it's quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, this is your child. It's possible,” Errol told the Sun.