Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details

An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.

Many American families are currently feeling the financial strain as the cost of living continues to rise at a rapid pace. Everyday expenses like groceries, rent, and more are rising faster than wages for many individuals, making it difficult for them to cover even the basic needs. Families have adjusted their budgets by cutting down nonessential spending and looking for ways to earn a side income. However, they are soon going to feel a sense of relief as minimum wages are said to be increasing for workers in 19 American states and 49 cities and counties from January 1 next year.

This was revealed by the National Employment Law Project (NELP) in their latest report. It was also reported that since 2009, the federal minimum wage has remained unchanged at $7.25 per hour, forcing states and cities to introduce their own higher wage requirements, as reported by The Hill. While some states increase their minimum wage automatically each year to match the economic conditions, others follow a multi-year schedule approved through laws or voter-backed initiatives. For instance, Nebraska's minimum wage is set to reach $15 an hour, up from its current $13.50, after being approved by a voter-backed initiative that makes it necessary to add $1.50 each year until 2026.

In the years after that, it will grow based on inflation. Additionally, in New York, the minimum wage will be $17 in NYC and Long Island, and $16 in upstate. California is also set to increase minimum wages across the state, with the general amount moving up to $16.90 per hour. But not everyone will be following the same rule, as employees at major fast-food chains are guaranteed to get a higher pay of $20 an hour. Other places that will see an increase from January 1 include Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, and New Jersey.

Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington are also on the list. Moving ahead, a few more states and 22 local jurisdictions have scheduled similar wage increases for later in 2026. It includes Alaska, which will increase the wages to $14 from July 1, 2026. The health care workers of California will also see a rise between $19.28 and $25.00, depending on their facility type, from July 1, 2026. Similarly, workers in Florida will be able to avail the benefits from September 30, 2026, and Oregon will see a wage rise from July 1, 2026.

As per the reports, over a decade since the 'Fight for $15' began, 20 states have either hit the $15 mark, gone beyond it, or are planning to get there soon. Meanwhile, Yannet Lathrop, who is one of the senior researchers and author of the report, spoke about the rise in minimum wages and stated, “Policies increasing the minimum wage have been a lifeline for underpaid workers who have been the most impacted by a growing affordability crisis − defined here as the growing gap between household incomes and the cost of housing, groceries and other basics,” as reported by USA Today.

