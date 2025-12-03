ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed

Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Representative image of people wait to checkout in Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
Representative image of people wait to checkout in Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

Food recalls in the past couple of years have been frequent, and while people face inconvenience, it isn't new for them. But it does cause a hassle when consumers have to return products or throw them away during the holiday season. The latest of these recalls affected more than 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese that were sold in Walmart and Target. Earlier, The Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. of Hiram, Ohio, issued a voluntary recall. That was ramped up to the Class I risk level, which means that if consumed, this product might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

A worker collects shopping carts from the parking lot of a Walmart store on May 18, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, today reported first-quarter same-store sales growth that beat expectations and the company raised its full-year forecast.|Getty Images|Photo by Scott Olson
Representative image of a Walmart store. (Image source: Getty Images|Photo by Scott Olson

Great Lakes Cheese calls itself the nation’s largest cheese packager. So, it is not surprising that this shredded cheese was sold in a lot of different types of products. A report in TODAY shows the full list of products that might have been affected. The cheese was contaminated with metal fragments, which sounds like a mishap during the packaging process, but one can never be sure.

The packager’s product was sold across several major retailers like Aldi, Target, and Walmart. Multiple states could be affected: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin. The report also states that these products were sold on the other side of the border in Puerto Rico as well.

Representative image of shredded cheese. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Geanina Vlasceanu)
Representative image of shredded cheese. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Geanina Vlasceanu)

The FDA has urged customers who might have purchased these products to either throw them away or bring them back to the retailer for a refund. This holiday season has seen a lot of product recalls, especially when it comes to food. It’s a worrying sign that points towards the safety and quality of some of these products on the shelves. Recently, another popular product sold at Walmart was recalled.

People with a peanut allergy were told to stay away from Ritz Crackers' Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and to return them. It turns out that Mondelez Global LLC recalled these crackers due to a massive labeling error. The product inside these packages would be the Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The FDA was quick to act, as this was a serious concern.

A severe peanut butter allergy can lead to death, so it’s no wonder that the federal body slapped a “Class I” warning on it. Walmart was the only retailer that sold these products, and the states affected were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

Representative image of Ritz cracker sandwiches. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)
Representative image of Ritz cracker sandwiches. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)

"Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," a Mondelez Global statement read.

More on Market Realist:

FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed

Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund

Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
18 hours ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
19 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
19 hours ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
22 hours ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
23 hours ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
1 day ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
1 day ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
1 day ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
1 day ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
1 day ago
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
ECONOMY & WORK
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
Speaking to CNN, Yang talked about how AI will impact communities and what could be the solution
1 day ago
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
The move has been hailed by those who already own houses, but those who do not will be in trouble.
1 day ago
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
ECONOMY & WORK
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
Many believe that the cost of a college degree is a debt they'd want to bear for years to come.
2 days ago
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor, says companies are trying to find power over people.
2 days ago
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
ECONOMY & WORK
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
These young Americans are often condemned for their trading habits, but there is logic to it.
2 days ago
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
This adds another chapter to the seemingly endless product recalls this year has seen so far.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
The new format added an element of unpredictability, which might not have been present earlier.
2 days ago
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
COSTCO
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
There was no official announcement or statement by the company about the move.
5 days ago
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
ECONOMY & WORK
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase."
5 days ago