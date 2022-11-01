Anchor Brianna Keilar Has a Bright Future Despite CNN Replacing 'New Day'

CNN may have replaced New Day with a new show and anchors, but Keilar isn’t leaving the network. The shift is merely a way to help CNN regain its footing after experiencing an unsteady year.

Not only did the network lose its president, Jeff Zucker, in 2022 after he resigned over a consensual relationship with a co-worker, but it also faced backlash for its “political stance” (some said CNN leaned slightly more to the left).