Home > Media & Entertainment Source: New Line Cinema 'Lord of the Rings' Continues — Here Are the 5 Most Valuable Collectibles 'Lord of the Rings' is one of the most popular and greatly beloved fantasy franchises. What are the most valuable 'Lord of the Rings' collectibles? By Anya Binx Apr. 12 2023, Updated 6:33 p.m. ET

Lord of the Rings has become known as one of the most popular and greatly beloved fantasy franchises in fiction. Some may even consider it to be the greatest fantasy series of all time. Lord of the Rings' omnipotence over entertainment through books, film, video gaming, and now television has promised that the adored title is here to stay. Massive success has brought about the need for die-hard fans to collect memorabilia to share their love for Lord of the Rings.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fan culture has made it exceedingly clear that members of a fandom won't hesitate to cash out if it means that nerdy goods are secured in the process. Merchandising companies have pounced on the opportunity to make a heft payday from those willing to pour some money into collecting items from their favorite movies, shows, books, games, and so on. From there, they've produced countless forms of collectibles. Here are the five most valuable Lord of the Rings collectibles.

5. Ralph Bakshi's THE LORD OF THE RINGS Mike Ploog Rough Promotional Art

Prior to the Peter Jackson movies that remain to be incredibly iconic, Ralph Bakshi previously directed an animated Lord of the Rings movie in 1978. Bakshi commissioned original artwork that would serve as promotional material when the marketing process commenced. One of the rough drafts from his personal collection became one of the most expensive pieces of Lord of the Rings memorabilia. When converted from the British Pound to USD, this sketch sits at $3,500.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. WETA the Staff of Radagast the Brown Replica

The staff of Radagast brown replica features a lifelike wooden finish that's crafted from the same mold that was originally used to create the prop seen in the movies. This fiberglass-forged staff has a detachable crystal that nests where the branches unfurl, and features the Mark of Radagast. The staff was first created by the 3 Foot 7 Art Department, who worked on prop designs featured throughout Lord of the Rings' cinematic saga. The staff currently sells for $3,500, which makes it fairly valuable.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. 'The Lord of The Rings First Edition' 1965 by J.R.R. Tolkien

First-edition Lord of The Rings novels show no sign of losing their value any time soon. These extremely rare books were published in 1965 and make themselves incredibly distinct due to their jacket art, which is considered to be original work. The set comes with red covers that protect the trio's cover art, keeping them in pristine condition. Each set includes copies of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

There are less than 3,000, 3,250, and 7,000 copies, respectively, in circulation, which means that the demand for these first-edition books has warranted an extreme price point. The price in question if you're looking to add them to your bookshelf? $4,000

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Balrog 'Lord of the Rings' 2002 Sideshow WETA Polystone Statue

Crafted out of heavyweight polystone and hand-painted, the Balrog statue was created by Sideshow WETA Collectibles workshop sculptor Ben Wooten. There are only 1,000 statues manufactured worldwide, which increases the rarity value of the collector's item. Standing at 13.5” tall, the Balrog statue features a dead Moria Orc, destroyed pieces of the Dwarrowdelf floor, and a map of Middle-earth. Owning such a limited quantity of a high-quality piece of merchandise will cost you around $6,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

1. 'Lord of the Rings' pinball machine

When thinking about collectibles, it's surprising that a pinball machine stands out as one of the most valuable items among the hundreds of pieces of Lord of the Rings merchandise. This pinball machine is themed completely around Lord of the Rings, and the gameplay pulls interactive elements from the franchise. Being a larger collector's item, the elevated price point of $10,000 is a justified one in this regard.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement