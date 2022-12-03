Precious Moments Collectibles Are Cute, Angelic Items, but Are They Worth a Small Fortune?
Many consumers make it a point to stock up on vintage collectibles for multiple reasons — from home decor purposes to gift-giving. And while most collectible items span the categories of art, automobilia, and jewelry, there are other items that have become hot finds for collectors. Enter: Precious Moments Figurines.
It’s quite common to spot figurines in a home. The item serves as an interesting piece of decor with childlike mystique and in some cases has sentimental value to the owner. In the case of Precious Moments Figurines, many people adore its intricate detailing and size. The collectible has been around since the late ‘70s. Now reports share that owners could be sitting on a small fortune. So, are Precious Moments figurines worth anything? Keep reading to get your answer.
Specific Precious Moments figurines are reportedly worth a sizable sum of money.
Precious Moments figurine owners may want to dust off their collectibles!
According to Today, it appears that owners of Precious Moments figurines from the 1979 Original 21 collection are worth hundreds and thousands of dollars on online selling platforms such as Ebay.
Keep in mind, these collectibles retailed for $15 when they were first released.
Paul Burton, a rep for Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles, shared that the “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” — a porcelain collectible that features a little girl with a wheelbarrow of puppies — has been valued at $2,000.
“I don't believe I have seen one actually sell for more than half of that, although they are still occasionally listed for sale in that price range,” Paul told the outlet.
Interestingly, the porcelain collectible was reportedly sold on Ebay for $188 and $250. As of writing, there are other listings on Ebay with buyers asking for up to $1500 for this piece.
Moreover, popular collectibles such as a musical creation titled “Silent Knight” are set to be worth upwards of $100. Limited edition creations such as a figurine created by sculptor Hiko Maeda — which features an angel and a child sleeping — can also rake in hundreds of dollars, per the outlet.
Small chips and cracks can impact the value of Precious Moments figurines.
Fortunately, it pays to keep your collectibles in mint condition. After all, when specific collectibles are deemed hot buys, it can be all the difference with improving your liquid asset status.
Today reports that even small cracks and scratches can lessen the value of the piece.
That said, if you’re a lucky owner of a Precious Moments figurine or the coved “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” figurine, it’s imperative to gently clean and preserve their quality. A gentle dusting and if needed, a spot clean, is all that’s needed to keep your item in great shape. After all, you have a valuable collectible in your possession.