"Lord of the Rings" d\Director Peter Jackson Sold His Beloved Weta Digital—What is His Net Worth Now?

Unity is most known for being behind the development of popular video games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Go. The deal will allow Unity to acquire Weta Digitals’s 275 engineers who build and maintain Weta’s tools and core pipeline. Unity will also have access to tools that have been integrated into Weta’s production pipeline such as Manuka, Gazebo, and Loki. Weta’s tools have allowed for movies to reach advancements in anatomical modeling, facial capture and manipulation, and simulation.