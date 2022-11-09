As Part of the “Below Deck” Crew, Here’s How Much You Might Make

According to ShowStarNews, cast members must sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) about their salary. Some sources say that cast and crew who complete a full season receive $5,000.

All cast members divvy up tips from guests who charter the yachts, which Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain claimed was about $5,000 for a week-long charter and $2,000–$2,500 for a three-day charter.