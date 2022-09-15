Netflix and Bill? You Can Actually Get Paid to Watch Netflix

Every now and then, you’ll hear about an opportunity to get paid to watch Netflix. Sometimes these opportunities are one-time promotions — like how the online contact lens retailer Lenstore offered the chance to binge-watch 10 shows on Netflix for $70,000 earlier this year.

But more often than not, the only way to earn money for watching Netflix is to become a Netflix tagger. Taggers provide the metadata behind the streaming platform’s search functions, recommendation algorithms, and categories.