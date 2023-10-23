Name Bill Burr Net Worth $14 Million Salary $2 Million+ Annual Income $6 Million Sources of Income Stand-up comedy, acting, and filmmaking Gender Male DOB 10 June 1968 Age 55 years Nationality American Profession Comedian, producer, screenwriter, actor, voice artist

Known for creating a stir with his politically incorrect takes on almost everything including the #MeToo movement, Bill Burr has been able to stand out as a comedian and establish himself as a filmmaker, to earn a $14 million net worth. Born and brought up in Canton, Massachusetts, Bill started his career in the early 90's, went on to star in shows such as "Breaking Bad" and also lent his voice to the game "Grand Theft Auto IV." His first claim to fame was a show in Philadelphia in front of an audience jeering him, where he turned things around with his brand of irreverent comedy. Apart from Netflix specials, his recent movie and housefull shows, Burr has also created a popular podcast.

What are Bill Burr’s sources of income?

Burr's comedy is his main source of income, and he mainly earns money from ticket sales for his shows as well as Netflix specials. As a podcaster and filmmaker, production has also been added to his revenue streams. He started off by trying comedy at local pubs in New York City and ended up doing a sitcom "Townies". Bill has tried his hands at several things but his fame skyrocketed when he got his big break at "Breaking Bad."

Bill Burr's salary

Burr's yearly income goes up to approx $6 million and he makes $2 million a month. Tickets for Bill Burr's comedy shows sell for a whopping $150,000-$299,000. Apart from this, he charges $200,000 and above for podcasts and speaking sessions. His popularity escalated when he received a Grammy Award in 2019 for his comedy show "Paper Tiger".

Bill Burr Sharing Some Light Moments With Teamcoco on TBS Network| Instagram| Wilfredburr

Real estate and other assets

Bill Burr Promoting His One of the Best and Funniest Projects For Netflix| Instagram| Wilfredburr

Everyone is under the notion that Bill Burr only earns through his comedy but that's not it. He has an impressive asset portfolio of $20 million with 3 luxury yachts. Besides this, he also owns 18 real estate properties which yield him a monthly rental income of approximately $400,000. He also owns an extravagant and luxurious house in California costing around $4.7 million and a 2,663-square-foot villa in Los Angeles. His net worth is rapidly increasing at an astonishing rate of 35% per year. Burr's love for cars is no longer a secret and he owns a range of high model wheels. His precious list of antiquities include, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a McLaren 720S, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door.

Social media following

Instagram 2.3 Million Followers Twitter 2.1 Million Followers Facebook 1.5 Million Followers Youtube 973,000 Subscribers

Bill Burr Expressing His Gratitude Towards His Mesmerized Audience| TWITTER| @billburr

FAQs

Who Is Bill Burr Married To?

Bill Burr is happily married to his wife Nia Renne Hill who is an actress, writer, and producer herself. They both tied the knot in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

Is Bill Burr Part of 'F is for Family' Netflix Show?

"F is for Family" is an American adult animated sitcom on Netflix which has various gigs and situations from Bill Burr's childhood.

How Much Does Bill Burr Earn?

Burr earns an impressive amount of $6 million annually which comes from his standups, podcasts, live shows, TV shows, sitcoms, and films.

