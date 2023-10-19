What Is ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey's Net Worth?

Name Tyler Posey Net Worth $7 Million Salary $200,000 - $300,000 Annual Income $800K - 1Million Sources of Income Acting, Music. and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 18, 1991 Age 32 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Celebrated Fashion Designer Miuccia Prada?

American actor and musician Tyler Posey has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, notably through his role as Scott McCall in the MTV series "Teen Wolf." As per Celebrity Net Worth, Posey boasts a net worth of $7 million built through a diverse portfolio of films, television series, and even music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58)

Tyler Posey's most iconic role came in the form of Scott McCall in the MTV supernatural teen drama series, "Teen Wolf," which aired between 2011 and 2017, which earned him both fame and significant financial success. He did TV roles including in "Jane the Virgin" during its third and fourth seasons in 2017, in which he portrayed Adam Eduardo Alvaro. In 2019, he played Shane in the third season of the anthology slasher series "Scream: Resurrection," which aired on VH1. Posey's stint in the short-lived Starz comedy series "Now Apocalypse" expanded his television portfolio. Posey also ventured into voice acting and lent his voice to the character of Tony Toretto in the Netflix animated series "Fast & Furious Spy Racers" from 2019 to 2021.

Also Read: What Was Actor Ray Liotta’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Posey has previously acted as the frontman and guitarist of the band Lost in Kostko and played guitar with the pop-punk trio PVMNTS. He later formed the pop-punk group Five North with his childhood best friend Kyle Murphy. In 2019, Five North released their debut single "This Mess," and in 2020, they released their debut EP "Scumbag" through Big Noise Music Group.

Also Read: The Attorney With a Private Jet Winning Lawsuits Against Giants: Willie E. Gary's Fame and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58)

Tyler Posey commands a substantial monthly salary, ranging from $75,000 to $85,000, per Canbee Lifestyle. He charges approximately $200,000 to $300,000 for movies, and around $30,000 to $40,000 per episode for his TV roles. Tyler Posey has also partnered with renowned brands such as H&M, Toyota and Cup Noodles for their various campaigns.

Tyler Posey attends H&M Loves Coachella Tent | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Tyler Posey bought a home in Studio City, California, in early 2016 for approximately $1.32 million.

Instagram 6.5M Facebook 2M Twitter 2.3M

Tyler Posey attends the "Wolf Pack" Premiere 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Tyler Posey, born Tyler Garcia-Posey on October 18, 1991, in Santa Monica, California, comes from a mixed heritage, with Mexican roots from his mother's side. Posey has two brothers, Derek and Jesse, and he spent his formative years in Santa Clarita, California. After a decade-long relationship, he was engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Seana Gorlick in 2013. However, they called off their engagement in 2014. Posey started dating singer Phem in 2020, and they announced their engagement in February 2022. They married in October 2023.

Posey's struggles with marijuana addiction began as early as the age of 12. In 2020, he revealed that he had been sober for 71 days, making a conscious effort to address his addiction. His personal life took a significant turn in 2020 when Posey disclosed that he had been in a relationship with a man. Subsequently, in 2021, he announced that he identifies as queer and sexually fluid.

Posey received an ALMA Award for Favorite TV Actor in a Leading Role in 2012 for his performance in "Teen Wolf", per IMDb. The Imagen Foundation Awards nominated him for Best Actor in Television. His role in "Teen Wolf" also garnered multiple Teen Choice Awards, including a win for Choice Summer TV Star: Male in 2017. Posey's work on the series earned him accolades at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2013, where he and the ensemble cast of "Teen Wolf" were honored with the Best Ensemble Cast award.

Does Tyler Posey have any family ties to the entertainment industry?

Yes, his father John Posey is an actor, and his mother Cyndi Garcia is a makeup artist.

What are Tyler Posey's hobbies outside of acting?

He has a passion for skateboarding and enjoys showcasing his skills at the skate park during his free time.

Is Tyler Posey skilled in martial arts?

Yes, he has trained in various martial arts disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which he often applies to his intense action scenes on screen.

More from MARKETREALIST

James Wan is the Name Behind Horror Franchises Such as 'Saw' and 'Insidious'; Here's His Net Worth

Weblogs Co-founder Jason Calacanis Has Invested in Over 200 Tech Startups; What’s His Net Worth Now?